by VALERIO BARRETTA

Like all second drivers, Sergio Perez dreams of tripping the first driver. Which has happened on some occasions, but they are clearly exceptions. And of course Max Verstappen He doesn't seem like the type to relax easily, especially towards his teammate.

Winter is the time of dreams for drivers, just as summer is for fans dealing with the transfer market. And just as the field arrives, the track will also arrive in F1: a track where this year Perez promises to leave nothing to chance, copying everything that the three-time world champion will do in setting up and driving the RB20.

Perez's words

“Surely there are things that can be learned from Max. Obviously I have the best possible reference, because he was the one who was so competitive in 2023, so I think there's no harm in watching what he doesAs he does it, try to learn and improve“, these are the words of the Mexican. “You can see what works for you, what it does differently than you. I've always had a very open approach and I think that's something that works well“.

“The championship is the main objective for me, also because I have already finished second,” concluded Perez. “My main interest is to improve myself. I am aware of the challenge that awaits us, we must take advantage of this winter period to try to start the season in the best possible way and be able to maintain this level of consistency throughout the season“.