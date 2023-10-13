Perez asked Red Bull to go back

Sergio Perez he has always said that since the Spanish Grand Prix, Red Bull has seemed totally different to him. The updates that the Milton Keynes team brought to the RB19 perfectly matched Max Verstappen’s driving style but did not adapt to that of Checowho had already shown worrying signs with the accident in Monte-Carlo but starting from Spain he no longer had the car in hand, resulting in disastrous weekends and clearly falling short of his possibilities on one of the strongest cars in history.

Second Auto Motor und Sport, during this disastrous season Perez went so far as to ask the team to go back to the pre-Montmeló RB19, but the team responded in spades, because no one takes two different cars on the track.

Perez’s words

The #11 thus had to adapt, certainly not driving in a carefree and natural way, but trying to tame his instincts and meet the Red Bull that flew with Verstappen. In an interview with SkyPerez admitted that he preferred a less updated car: “I think you need to have a more consistent base throughout the season and have a car that doesn’t change so much throughout the year. This also contributes to being more consistent: I think it will be the key, because that’s what happened in the first races. When we started developing the car, I had the feeling that the car was moving away from me. I had to keep finding the balance, making compromises. It’s something we’re all aware of and hopefully next year it’ll be a different story“. Obviously Red Bull won’t agree.

The future hangs in the balance

2023 will be a season that the Mexican will never forget. The Mexican had set out with the intention of undermining the dominance of teammate Max Verstappen, just as Nico Rosberg did with Lewis Hamilton. The Mexican, however, couldn’t even make a dent in Super Max, who broke every record by winning the championship with six races to spare (no one has done better in the history of Formula 1). If Verstappen managed to match Michael Schumacher, the “credit” also goes to Perez, who had started well, with three victories in the first four weekends (also considering the Baku Sprint). Up until Monte-Carlo the ranking was more open than ever, then the qualifying accident in the Principality undermined the Mexican’s certainties, but he really began to collapse in Spain.

Regardless of how 2023 ends, Perez’s future no longer seems safe, despite having a contract until the end of 2024 with Red Bull. The #11 will have Austin and his Mexico to redeem itself, but if it were to disappoint in the next two stages too, Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko would be ready to tear up the agreement for next season and promote from AlphaTauri (barring sensational surprises) one between Daniel Ricciardo and Liam Lawson.