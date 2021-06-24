Waiting to understand if and when he can run in his beloved Mexico, Sergio Perez – as a new Red Bull driver – he is ready for what will inevitably become his second home race: Austria. The double weekend scheduled on the Red Bull Ring track – historically favorable to Dietrich Mateschitz’s team – comes after two consecutive podiums for the native of Guadalajara, winner in Baku and third in France. Perez at the moment seems the perfect pawn to help Max Verstappen and Red Bull in the race for the world titles. The Mexican, however, is convinced that he can level up again.

“It was a positive weekend and it was fantastic for the team to take a double podium and score valuable points in the constructors’ championship. – explained Perez, speaking of the Paul Ricard match – for my part I am still making progress. I’m putting things together, but everything is going in the right direction “. On the Styrian circuit Perez has often achieved good placings. The hope, for these two races in a row, is to be able to do even better. “I’m looking forward to racing for Red Bull in their home Grand Prix – underlined Checo – we have two weekends on the same track and I think this will help me a lot in terms of growth, to get more experience in the car. The team has done well here in the past. We hope that this form continues and that we can achieve good results“.

“As a team we have worked very well in France. We made the strategy work and now we just have to continue like this. It is time to look ahead and there is still a long way to go until the end of the season – concluded Perez – then we must continue to work hard and consider each race as if it were the last. Everyone’s motivation is very high. We will continue this momentum to maximize our potential in the next races“.