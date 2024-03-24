Sergio Perez finished fifth this morning in the Australian Grand Prix. According to him, Verstappen would not have won without his failure.

And that's why you always have to get up early for the Formula 1 races. After last year and the first two races of this year, it seemed to be a very boring F1 season. But just when it seems impossible that Max Verstappen will ever lose another race, he drops out on the second lap. Coincidentally, exactly in the race in which he last retired two years ago with a technical problem.

At first it seemed to be the engine that failed. But we didn't give enough credit to the infallible Honda. Afterwards it turned out that a brake got stuck just after the start. Well, then you have approximately 1,000 hp pulling on an axle on one side and carbon ho-irons from (since this year) Brembo trying to stop the same axle. The resulting force field inevitably led to a fire. Max was not happy (fucking stupid) that his team wanted him to make a regular pit stop with a flaming car. Perhaps he thought for a moment about the inferno of father Jos in the Benetton.

Anyway; after two laps the race seemed to be completely open. Especially for the drivers of Ferrari, McLaren and Perez's remaining Red Bull. The latter had to come from P6 after a grid penalty during qualifying. But Checo could undoubtedly use the RB20's superior rees tendon if he found himself in free air…

That was quite a logical thought after the first races, but it didn't happen at all. PER passed Russell and Alonso fairly easily. But he couldn't keep up with the pace of the McLarens. Let alone that of the Ferraris. His fifth place was a poor comparison to the alleged P1 that everyone had attributed to Max. Helmut Marko certainly doesn't understand it. But Perez casually says that Max wouldn't have won today either. At the request of Sky Sports F1 The Mexican is resolute about whether Ferrari would have triumphed if Max had continued racing:

Absolutely, yes. We just didn't have the pace. I think we struggled early on. Ferrari and McLaren were one step ahead of us. I think we just couldn't get the balance right. There is work to be done for the coming races. It was a very unique asphalt. And we were unable to maintain optimal grip all weekend. We never got tire management under control. But yeah, I think we just have to understand it and make sure we can improve. Sergio Perez thinks Red Bull is no longer the best

Now it has emerged after the race that Perez, according to Christian Horny, had some damage to the floor of his RB20. But still, for the first time since Singapore last year, we saw the machine falter at Red Bull. At the time, Red Bull hit back hard at the next race in Japan and won all races. The next race is now Japan again. Will history repeat itself, or will we have a more exciting year than expected?

