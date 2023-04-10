Clash of two

Given the impressive technical superiority shown by Red Bull over the competition in the first three races of this season, the conviction that almost all Formula 1 fans are growing in these weeks is that of aThe probable race for the 2023 title reduced to just the two drivers of the Milton Keynes team: Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez. Inevitable to consider the two-time reigning world champion as the obvious favorite in the head-to-head, but in this first glimpse of the championship, Perez has tried to present himself as a credible opponent of the 25-year-old phenomenon from Hasselt.

Old rusts

To make news between the two, however, were for the moment especially the disagreements – emerged above all in radio communications and sometimes in the press – which have followed one another after the now infamous Brazilian GP last yearwhen Verstappen alleged “personal reasons” in not giving Perez a position on the track while Checo was battling Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc for second position in the championship. This year there was some bickering between the two especially in the Jeddah racewhen Verstappen has ‘robbed’ the additional point on the last lap for the fast lap to the box mate.

Perez’s words

Speaking to reporters after the Melbourne race, however, Perez debunked part of the narrative that he would see a split teamemphasizing how the personal relationship between him and Verstappen is better than how it is portrayed from the outside. “To be honest we have a lot more respect for each other than you might think – declared the #11 of Red Bull to the RacingNews365 website – there is a great atmosphere in the team, there is a very high level of respect between us in the team, with all the engineers on his side and mine“.

It starts again from Baku

“I think we’re both mature enough to know what’s right and what’s wrong Perez concluded. and as long as that is the case, I don’t expect anything to change.”. The internal challenge in the Red Bull box will start again from Baku, a track where the Milton Keynes team scored one-two last year, with Verstappen first and Checo second, and which in 2021 was instead the scene of Perez’s first success with Red Bull, winner after the retirement of the then #33.