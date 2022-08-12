Since after 2018, when Daniel Ricciardo left Red Bull to begin his complicated wandering between Renault (now Alpine) and McLaren, no driver who came after has been able to come close to the performance level of Max Verstappen. The only one capable of winning races during his coexistence with the Dutchman was Sergio Perezwhich this year triumphed in Monte Carlo, receiving as a ‘prize’ the renewal of the contract with the Milton Keynes team until 2024.

From that Sunday on, however, the season of the native of Guadalajara, hitherto extremely good, took a decidedly more fluctuating turn. At the moment, however, Checo still retains the third position in the championship, only five points behind Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc. Interviewed by the site RacingNews365 the former Racing Point rider underlined the steps forward made with respect to the difficult adaptation to the Red Bull world experienced last year. A progression also favored by the regulatory upheaval of this season. “I think being in my second year with the team and the change in regulations definitely helped me”Explained Perez.

Some of his difficulties in some tracks had been explained with him driving style, sometimes quite different from that of Verstappen. “Sometimes we get very close – said Checo, answering a question about Verstappen’s tendency to like greater oversteer – on some weekends we are very close, while on others we are not as close. The biggest difference between us is in the way we push the accelerator and the way we brake – he concluded – but apart from that, I find it very difficult to compare the differences between the drivers in terms of driving style, because it is different every time“.