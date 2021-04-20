Dubai (Union)

Following the decision to launch the European Super League, Florentino Perez, president of Real Madrid, confirmed that the top clubs in Spain, England and Italy have found a solution to the bad situation in football. He said: We are doing our best to launch the tournament next season if an agreement is reached with UEFA, We may wait another year in the event of disagreement, but we cannot wait until 2024 for the change and launch of the tournament. Perez’s statements came through the Spanish program “Chirigento” to raise the percentage of fans supporting the idea of ​​the European Super League in the live referendum, which the channel conducts in the countries of the major European leagues. The meeting also topped the list of the most popular in the world in more than ten languages ​​during the past two hours. Perez said: Football needs to change to become more attractive at the global level, and the time has come for that, as happened in 1950 when FIFA and UEFA were against the idea of ​​the Champions League as well, but in the end the game changed. The Real Madrid president added, saying: We have reached a conclusion that the European Super League is an alternative to the European Champions League, which is the only solution, to compensate for the loss in financial income, stressing that Real Madrid has suffered heavy financial losses and all clubs are going through a difficult financial situation, and when profits are not achieved the only solution is to play More competitive matches during the week and the European Super League will save clubs financially. He pointed out that football should develop like any other thing in life, and adapt to the times we live in now, football is losing interest, TV revenues are declining, and the pandemic has required accelerated decision-making, the Champions League has lost the attention it was previously receiving and the new championship will be saved Football will not be closed and other clubs will be able to play in it as well. He noted that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that he would do everything in his power to cancel the European Super League, because they told him that it would cancel the “Premier League”, which is not true, as all things will be fine. Perez admitted that UEFA has a monopoly on tournaments and without transparency, and we want a plan to save football for twenty years to come, because we are at a very dangerous time and we will communicate with UEFA, who was working on the new system of the European Champions League, although I do not understand this new system. But we just want to save football, and UEFA has not had a good image throughout its history and I do not want to mention some issues, and no one understands the new model for the Champions League for Change, and if we wait until 2024, we will be close to a disaster, as there are clubs that have lost hundreds of millions due to Pandemic. He pointed out that Real Madrid, Manchester City and Chelsea will not be deprived of completing the Champions League this season, and said: I am 100% sure of that, and the players of the 12 clubs will not be excluded from their teams and will participate in the World Cup, and the teams that win the five available seats will be able to participate in the League European Super and face the best teams in the world. He added: We will not cancel the idea of ​​the European Super League in the event that Saint Germain and Bayern Munich refuse to join, and everything that is raised about that is untrue and we have not invited Saint-Germain so far to join, and we have not spoken with German clubs and we realize that the leagues are the pillar of all competitions, and in Spain We play the Basketball League and participate in the European Super Championship without affecting the local competition, so how could it affect the “La Liga”? He continued: “Ceferin insulted Andrea Agnelli today and it is unreasonable and insane to talk about the president of a club the size of Juventus in this way. What happened is unacceptable and” UEFA “must change. We do not want a president who insults the club heads.” He explained that Barcelona is going through a difficult situation economically and Laporta understands that and accepts the idea directly, like all the big clubs in order to save football, and the Champions League is raising interest from the quarter-finals, and this is what we will do in the new tournament by holding 5 strong matches on Tuesday. And 5 more matches the next day would be perfect to continue. Perez asked the question: Why was Ceferin and Tibas not disclosed of salaries in UEFA and La Liga? We have reduced salaries during the pandemic while these institutions lack transparency, everyone knows LeBron James’s salary, for example, but we do not know the salary of the president of UEFA. Perez indicated that Cristiano Ronaldo will not return to Real Madrid and it is illogical as he has a contract with Juventus, and he said I love Sergio Ramos, but the financial situation in the club is bad, and this does not mean that I say that he will leave, but we will see at the end of the season how the matter is going, and the departure Vinicius Junior is not likely and will not leave even if Saint-Germain requested it in case we try to sign Mbappe. The Real Madrid president said: Zinedine Zidane, the coach of the team, is happy here. He is an excellent coach and has a contract with us. Mourinho helped us during the three years he spent with us and we must thank him as well. He noted that the Santiago Bernabeu stadium will be ready after the development work next fall, wishing that Messi will remain in Barcelona, ​​especially since the world stops when the Clásico is held, and this does not happen in any other match around the world, noting that Haaland and Mbappe are excellent players, but what he did Ronaldo and Messi is amazing.