Perez, Baku to restart

Sergius Perez, the man of road circuits. The Mexican proved to be a great performer on the walls in Gedda, keeping Max Verstappen behind him (however, who started from 15th place). In Baku he is called to repeat himself, at least not to let his teammate slip away, who has a 15-point lead: it seems a few, but in reality there are already a lot, because the Dutchman – unlike Checo – he is a champion and, other things being equal, he will be ahead of him many times.

In any case, Perez will be able to exploit his skills among the steep curves of Baku – where he won in 2021 – both in the Sprint and in the actual race. Here are his words in the press conference of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, which will see the debut of the changes made to the Sprint weekend.

Perez’s words on the Sprint

“I think Sprint brings the pack closer, because you don’t have such thorough preparation, where it would be easier to exploit the car’s potential. I think that, with only one free practice session, you are not able to maximize the potential of the car, unless you already have a solid vehicle“.

Melbourne’s problems

The Mexican experienced a difficult Saturday in Melbourne, a month ago now, when due to an exit in turn 3 (caused by a problem with the brakes) he had to close qualifying without a valid time, thus starting from last place in competition. Race which he then finished in fifth position, but considering the speed of Red Bull, the numerous retirements and the penalty to Carlos Sainz, perhaps it was reasonable to expect something more: “It is obvious that Melbourne is not forgotten, but we have to start over and move forward. We had many specific problems, that Saturday was a horrible day between PL3 and qualifications, but I think we understood many of the problems that we had. It was not a single problem to eliminate, but a combination of several factors, we hope we never have to see it again. Not the case, especially here in Baku“.