Three hurdles to overcome

Sergio Perez also continues to Jeddah his streak of triumphs in city tracks: after Monaco and Singapore in 2022 and Baku in 2021, the fourth triumph in the Red Bull suit – his fifth in his career – arrived at the very fast Saudi Arabian track. Three obstacles that the Mexican, who started from pole position, had to get around. The first was the lightning start by Fernando Alonso, who was later penalized for incorrect positioning on the grid after Checo had already overtaken him without difficulty on track; later it was the entry of the Safety Car to make the #11 tremble, who had already lost the victory a year ago precisely because of the safety car. In this case, however, Perez remained cold and at the time of the restart he ran away, not giving his opponents any chance to challenge him. Finally, Max Verstappen took care of making him sufferclimbing up to second place after starting 15th and starting to ring in bursts of fast laps.

No step back

Perez, however, in this case did not let himself be intimidated, answering are not at a time level, but also via radio when from the pits they asked him to lift his foot. “Max isn’t doing it, so neither am I.”, the meaning of the words of the former Racing Point, who wants to be respected as much as possible in this first phase of the championship. “It seemed like a better situation than in the first stint, where there was pressure from Fernando – declared Perez at the end of the race to the microphones of Sky Sport F1 – but I was managing the race. But then towards the end, when Max overtook Fernando, the race started. We both pushed a lot, first he was fast by one or two tenths, then me. For you it was nice, but on this circuit things can easily go wrong“, concluded Perez, thus also sending a clear message to the team. In fact, the Mexican probably would have liked a greater decision by the team in freezing the positions. An idea that the Red Bull pit wall actually tried to suggest, however being ‘silenced’ by Verstappen’s continuous record laps.

Fast turn chaos

Perez then did not fail to underline, speaking this time with his Mexican colleagues, one rudeness according to him immediately by the team and by Verstappen. Checo indeed it was convinced that he has the best lap of the race in his hands, which would have guaranteed him the additional point and the championship lead. During the ritual interviews, however, he discovered that he had been to her stolen by teammate just in the last round. A piece of news that cracked his good mood for a moment, reviving flashes of what happened in Brazil last year: “I was told the fastest lap belonged to me and to keep up the pace, then I found out Max took it from us. We will have to discuss this with the team to clarify the situation“, commented.