Second consecutive podium, after the daring victory in Baku, and ‘victory’ in the derby of the ‘second guides’ against Valtteri Bottas. Sergio Perez he can therefore be satisfied with his third place in the French GP. With this result the Mexican consolidated his third step of the podium also in the drivers ‘standings and above all he helped Red Bull to further stretch on Mercedes in the constructors’ championship. Now the Austrian team’s advantage over the reigning champions is 37 points. After the race, the driver from Guadalajara gave credit to the team, in particular for the strategic moves which helped him gain the position on Bottas on the track.

F1 Constructors’ World Championship after the 2021 French GP

“The team did a fantastic job today with a great strategy – explained Perez – they made the right calls at the right time. It’s a great result for them, which is what really matters, so I’m happy with that “. On a personal level, however, the Mexican former Racing Point has shown himself convinced that he can level up further. “For my part, this weekend has not been as good as I hoped it would be – He admitted – as drivers we just want to win, so I have to keep working hard, keep improving and get better results with the great car that was given to me“.

F1 | Red Bull courage and the Ferrari disaster

In particular, the regret for Perez concerns the failure to come back up Lewis Hamilton. “I just needed to three more laps to overtake Lewis and complete the brace – explained Checo – now we will continue to push for it in our home race in Austria. I think it will be very good for me to have two races in a row there. The first race will help me understand how the car behaves there and consequently I will have a better starting point for the second. We hope to be in the running for success “.