Perez in Monaco as reigning winner

The arrival of Formula 1 in the Principality of Monk for the conduct of free practice today he arrived a year after the success of Sergio Perez among the streets of the most fascinating circuit of the Circus. Consequently, there was great curiosity to see the Mexican della Red Bull in the first two sessions on Friday, moreover in the midst of the fight with his teammate Max Verstappen to occupy the leadership of the championship.

The illusion of PL1

At first, in fact, the number 11 seemed to be more at ease than the Dutchman, as demonstrated by his personal performance faster than that of the reigning world champion, who was in turn particularly nervous in pointing out various problems encountered in the PL1. Despite this ‘victory’ in the internal derby, Checo however, he failed to get back into the virtual podium area, with a 4th place which testified to the good performance of Ferrari.

The collapse in PL2

However, the situation at Red Bull was reversed in the PL2with the interventions on the RB19 by Verstappen which allowed the number 1 to even climb to the top of the times classification, while Perez slipped into sixth. Overall results which therefore did not convey great satisfaction to the winner of two of the first five GPs staged this year, as he reiterated in the statements released after the checkered flag of the last race of the day.

The overall disappointment

A discontent thus underlined by the 33-year-old from Guadalajara as he awaits the big appointment with tomorrow’s qualifying, with the author of the pole position who will at the same time have the great opportunity to bring home the victory on an atypical circuit like that of Monte Carlo: “Today It wasn’t a great day in terms of car pace – has explained – I think PL1 fared a little better than PL2. With the changes we’ve made, we now have a lot to review and try to gather the best stuff for qualifying. I just have to sit down with the guys and analyze everything and try to pick out the best points. Here every millisecond counts. I think that it will be a real challenge for qualifying. I think it will be important to be able to make the most of the tires to put them in the right window at the right time”.