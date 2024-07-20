The Perez Crisis

After a positive start to the championship, which saw him complete the Red Bull one-twos with second places in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Japan in the first four races, Sergio Perez had managed to secure a renewal with the world champion team for the 2025 season with an option for 2026. But from Imola onwards the Mexican fell into a deep crisis, taking home a paltry 15 points in the last six games.

The Spectre of the Clause

The presence of a termination clause – also suggested by Helmut Marko – which would allow Red Bull to withdraw from the agreement with Perez if the experienced driver from Guadalajara found himself more than 100 points behind Max Verstappen. And so Mexican at risk of being cut after summer break. From what has emerged in the last few hours, Christian Horner, however, would not be so inclined to let Perez go, and at Red Bull he is now the one who decides, with Helmut Marko (who would like the replacement) who has lost power after the chaos at the start of the year.

The ‘Horner cure’

In Hungary Sergio Perez gave positive signals, closing FP2 in fourth placehelped by the updates that have transformed the RB20 into a car that is easier to drive. On the subject of the driver’s performance, it is interesting to record the opinion of Horner himself, who revealed that he met Sergio Perez away from the track in recent days.

“He’s been struggling a bit in the last few races, but Today there were signs that he is coming out of this period“, he has declared Horner to Sky UKadding: “We have a very sincere relationship. I sat with him in the kitchen at my house and I said, ‘Come on, what’s going on? Is something wrong?’ and he said, ‘No, I’m just overthinking things.’ I think ignoring what’s happening on the other side of the box will help him. He’s taking that approach now, just focusing on his performance.”