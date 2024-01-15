Future at risk

The 2024 season hasn't started yet, but Sergio Perez he already feels a strong pressure on his shoulders. Coming off a rather negative 2023 (despite 2nd place in the Drivers' standings), his stay in Red Bull has already been under serious discussion for some time. In addition to the contract expiring at the end of this year, the Mexican's future has been repeatedly questioned by the higher-ups of the Milton Keynes team, with the names of possible drivers already circulating to replace the 33-year-old starting from 2025 .

The challenge with Verstappen

The same Team Principal Christian Horner he was very clear about the possibility of continuing Perez's experience in Red Bull from 2025, which will depend entirely on his performance on the track. Last season saw the Guadalajara rider in clear difficulty in the internal battle with his teammate Max Verstappenauthor of 19 victories, complete with various mistakes made during some race weekends.

Worst weekend ever

One above all, as indicated by Perez in an interview with speedcafe.comwas the one in Qataralways closed out of the points except for the Sprint Shootout, which still ended in eighth place: “I was really in crisisand after Qatar we got together and understood a lot of things we were doing with the car – admitted the Mexican – Qatar was the worst weekend I remember in a while, probably my worst weekend ever in this sport. It was such a bad weekend that I thought: 'I can't be that bad', that something else was wrong. So we took some time to figure out what was happening to the car. The problems we had made me better understand what I was doing with the setup and in what direction I had to go when I had problems. It's something that it will definitely make us stronger“.

The next goals

The experience of that weekend will therefore be useful for #11 to make progress for the upcoming season: “What we missed was progression – he continued – we started the year great, on par with Max, but we weren't able to evolve over the course of the season. Indeed, sometimes we have gone backwards. This is my main priority: be able to progress throughout the season. In any case, it is important that from weekend to weekend we continue to evolve and improve more and more.”