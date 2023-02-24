Contrary to the first day of pre-season testing, which had seen the Red Bull by Max Verstappen leading the standings in both sessions, this time the reigning world champion team did not occupy the top of the standings. The Dutchman, who also came close to this goal at the end of the Italian afternoon, going one step away from taking the leadership away from a surprising Guanyu Zhou, nevertheless carried out a different program from the one implemented by his teammate: Sergio Perez.

The Mexican, for the first time at the wheel of the RB19 in these three days of testing, did not go beyond 7th place in the morning (14th in the general standings), but this placement is attributable to the team’s work on the long runsthus ignoring the development on the flying lap: “I was happy to get back behind the wheel of the RB19 this morning Checo commented. we mainly focused on the long run to make sure the car was reliable, and this one it was the priority. The car is good, we have good pace and hopefully we can do a good setup on Saturday. There are small differences compared to the RB18, mainly dictated by the modification of the tyres, but in general it is quite similar. I am happy with the car and I think we are in a good position. Now I’m looking forward to being able to do a full day in the car tomorrow. We will do some nice simulations for the race and we will try to prepare ourselves as well as possible for qualifying as well”.

Positive feeling also underlined by Gianpiero Lambiasetrack engineer of Max Verstappen who also focused on the work of Perez: “This morning’s session with Checo was productive, with a good accumulation of kilometres. Checo has adapted well to the RB19 with positive feedback. His attention was focused on stabilizing the ride, signing several critical checks of procedures and systems. He has a solid platform from which to start tomorrow for a full day in the car ”.

As indicated by the Italian-British engineer, the third and final day of testing will take place entirely with Perez at the wheel of the Red Bull, while Verstappen will be back on track in exactly one week for the first free practice session of the Bahrain Grand Prix.