The return to the podium

For the first time since 2nd place in the Italian Grand Prix, Sergio Perez returns to the podiumeven if on the occasion of the race Sprint of the Brazilian Grand Prix. Not an entirely simple test for the Mexican, author of a negative start which caused him to slip from third position on the starting grid to fifth, losing the top-3 to the two Mercedes of George Russell and Lewis Hamilton.

The unhappy start and the comeback

Checo However, he regained the third position in the space of a few laps, taking advantage of the difficulties of the Anglo-German single-seaters relating to top speed and tire wear, put to the test on a circuit like that of Interlagos. Once they regained third place, the #11 Red Bull had to settle for the lowest step of the podium, finishing behind Lando Norris’ McLaren and Max Verstappen, winner of a Sprint race for the fourth time out of the six held this season. year.

A race to be divided into two parts

A Perez who on the one hand seemed satisfied with his performance, despite a complex start due to a start that compromised the opportunity to fight for second position: “We can divide my race into two parts – declared a Sky Sports F1 – the first was negativeI lost two positions at the start and this meant that I had to push a lot, and in doing so I used the tires too much and we paid the price in the final phase of the stint. The step was thereas in the last weekends from Qatar onwards, that is, since we returned to the simulator to prepare. This work has borne fruit and progress can be seen not only at the data level. I hope I can get back on the podium tomorrow, but everyone will learn from today’s race, so it will be interesting.”