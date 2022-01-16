Reaching the level of Max Verstappen is a very difficult undertaking, it is obvious. And perhaps Red Bull asked too much first of Pierre Gasly and then of Alex Albon, put at the wheel of a car designed and built to enhance the qualities of Mad Max. It took a ‘second’ expert, who knew how to adapt to the RB16B. Sergio PerezFrom this point of view, it was a perfect purchase: loyal, reliable and fast enough to sometimes put Lewis Hamilton in trouble from a strategic and competitive point of view.

Perez took a sidereal gap in qualifying and in the race from Verstappen, on the other hand the difference in talent is clear: even Red Bull and Checo, despite the facade declarations at the beginning of the year. However, the former Racing Point managed to take away precious time from Hamilton (for example in Istanbul and Abu Dhabi), and therefore deserved confirmation. According to Damon Hill, the Mexican has met Red Bull’s expectations thanks to his 11-year career in Formula 1: “According to me Gasly is on the same level as Perez. Pierre can extract the most of the potential of a machine, we have seen it in AlphaTauri. And he looks confident too, without being too cheeky! It is clear that that boy has talent, but I wonder what happens when such a driver goes to Red BullHill told the podcast F1 Nation. “I always thought that Checo, thanks to his experience, he would have been able to resist those dynamics that instead put a young person in difficulty“.

“The guys who go to Red Bull need to learn to be a little tougher when it comes to defending their place on the team. But I realize how difficult this is: Red Bull has supported their career, and therefore it is not easy to impose one’s will“, Concluded the 1996 world champion.