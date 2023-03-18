Saturday, March 18, 2023, 7:09 p.m.





Checo Pérez got his second consecutive pole in Saudi Arabia. The Mexican driver took advantage of the fact that he was the only Red Bull in Q3 to comfortably get first place.

Fernando Alonso was 3rd, but will start 2nd due to the ten position penalty he will suffer in the Leclerc race. It will also affect Sainz, who got 5th but will start 4th on the grid for the same reason.

The news of the session broke when Max Verstappen, who had been the fastest all weekend with a huge difference, suffered an engine problem in Q2 and was forced to abandon the second classification of the season. The Dutchman will start 15th in the race on Sunday.