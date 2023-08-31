Complicated relationship

The professional and human relationship which he tied for the past two and a half seasons Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez has undergone many evolutions. We went from the great collaboration of 2021 – the year in which the Mexican played a crucial role in allowing Verstappen to get the better of Lewis Hamilton at the end of the championship – to the strong tensions experienced in 2022, to then arrive at the substantial balance this year. The dominance expressed by the reigning champion in the first half of the season was too strong and too clear to be able to give birth to a real dualism. The number of victories obtained (11-2) says it all about difference in values ​​expressed by the track.

Verstappen unreachable

The two Red Bull drivers had evenly split the first four races of the year. After being beaten by Checo in Azerbaijan, however, Verstappen put in the streak of nine consecutive hits: “In all track conditions he has incredible performance – admitted Perez, speaking at the press conference in Monza of the results achieved by the orange champion – it’s not easy being his teammate. Every weekend he always manages to extract 100% from the car”. The ability to continuously bring out the potential of the RB19 is what Perez has lacked too many times.

Difficult adaptation

“All drivers have to adapt to the car you have. I haven’t been able to adapt my riding style to the RB19, or at least I haven’t been able to do it quickly enough” acknowledged the pilot from Guadalajara. A problem that the second in the 2023 world standings experienced on his skin also in the last round in Zandvoort: “My gap from Verstappen to Zandvoort depended on mine difficulty extracting 100% of the car in all conditions. There have certainly been several races this season in the central part where I was in trouble“, added the #11 of Red Bull again.

Renewal? No rush

Now the hope is to at least return to the podium in Monza, on a track that Perez himself defined as “challenging due to the high speeds and low load of the car. Everything is a little more unpredictable here and this explains why Grands Prix can be uncertain”. In the meantime, the weekend opened with the announcement of the double renewal signed at Mercedes with George Russell and Lewis Hamilton. Perez, whose seat has seemed to be in the balance several times in recent months, however, does not want to think about these topics: “Renewal? Still a year and a half away. We’ll talk about it early next year.”he concluded.