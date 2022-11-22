It is well known that test sessions, especially those that come at the end of a grueling season like this year’s, are not particularly welcome to Formula 1 drivers. During the weekend of the Abu Dhabi GP, seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton also made it clear that he regretted giving Mercedes the willingness to get behind the wheel for the session organized by Pirelli at the Yas Marina track. However, probably no one in the Circus paddock really wanted to finish the ‘study’ work on the tires made by the Milanese company for 2023 as much as Sergio Perez.

The Red Bull driver did the morning session of these tests, then leaving the car to his teammate – and double world champion – Max Verstappen. But Perez’s choice to ride at the start of the day was no accident. As soon as he closed his activity on the track and discarded the suit, in fact, Checo flew to Dohain Qatar, about an hour by plane away from the track where the Formula 1 season ended. The 32-year-old from Guadalajara in fact wanted to attend theMexico’s debut in the World Cup.

The winner of the Monaco GP, who documented his ‘football’ visit with lots of videos posted on social networks, brought luck to his national team. In fact, Mexico resisted by holding Poland 0-0 in the two teams’ first match in Group C. Furthermore, at the 974 stadium, Mexico goalkeeper Ochoa also managed to neutralize a penalty kick to the Polish bomber Robert Lewandowski, denying him the first goal of his career in the final phase of a World Cup.