Whether Perez’s father also has hopes for the world title, we are not sure. But Sergio still believes in it.

You would think that Sergio Pérez is completely through it after last weekend. In fact, he’s the last weekend’s schmuck. In fact, just about everything that could go wrong went wrong. Crashing in Q1 of qualifying, making mistakes in the race and finally crossing the finish line with no points.

The whole world now realizes that the chance that there is a chance of a fight for the world title has now passed. But how does Pérez feel about that? Well, quite positive actually.

Sergio Pérez still has world title hopes

Although even his father would say that it is starting to become a difficult story, thinks Pérez that it is still possible:

It was a really tough day out there. Everything that could go wrong did go wrong. I am very disappointed with the performance. Not the one from Sunday, but the one from Saturday after my mistake. We knew we were going to pay the price for that in the race. It’s very frustrating. I realize that the error is very costly. 25 points have now been lost and that disappoints me. I still have hope, but I know I can’t have another race without points in the championship. I therefore hope that I can perform at my level again at Barcelona. Sergio Pérez, therefore, still has hope for the world title!

Is it realistic?

Of course it cannot be that Sergio gives up already. We are not even halfway through the season and a lot can still happen. What we miss a bit in Pérez’s comment is that it had to happen on this track.

Where Nico Rosberg and Valtteri Bottas could sometimes beat Hamilton on a good day, that is much less the case with Pérez. Only if something is wrong with Verstappen can Checo benefit from it.

Read more? This is the standings after the GP of Monaco 2023!

This article Perez still has hope for world title first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#Perez #world #title #hopes