Perez in crisis at Suzuka

Max Verstappen in Japan he won the Constructors’ title ‘alone’ guaranteeing 26 points to Red Bull thanks to the victory and the fastest lap against the 16 achieved by Mercedes (one more than the Brackley team was enough for the Milton Keynes team). Sergio Perez was the protagonist of a truly terrible weekend in which he collected four penalty points in 19 minutes in a Grand Prix which saw the Mexican hit the headlines for a contact on the hairpin with Kevin Magnussen following an attack poorly calibrated by the former Racing Point driver.

Usually Perez made up for colorless Saturdays in the race, but this time the Sunday ‘flip’ was missing from Checo who still has 33 points ahead against Lewis Hamilton in the Drivers’ standings to achieve the second place that eluded him a year ago when Charles Leclerc won the ‘play-off’ in Qatar for second place behind Max Verstappen.

Verstappen inflicted very heavy gaps on Perez at Suzuka, but according to Perez’s father, Antonio, the situation could not be otherwise given that Red Bull has obviously tailored the RB19 around the Dutchman’s driving style and not based on the one preferred by Sergio Perez. “Verstappen wants all the grip of the car at the front and Red Bull has followed this path while Sergio would like the opposite, i.e. a much more stable rear – explained Antonio Perez reached by the Mexican newspaper This – Checo continues to fight and at the moment he is in the position for which he was taken at Red Bull, which is second place.”

According to Perez senior Sergio Perez would have no advantage in changing teams to try to be first driver in another team: “In Red Bull he is second, in another team he would be fourth or sixth – added Antonio Perez – there can only be one champion and Sergio must accept and respect this situation. It’s all about the fact that Red Bull’s designated champion is Verstappen.”an aspect also underlined by Lando Norris when he highlighted that two teams have clear hierarchies probably referring to Red Bull and Aston Martin unlike Ferrari, Mercedes and McLaren.