Yet another flop

The weekend of the Qatar Grand Prix seemed to be a perfect synthesis of the two-sided season experienced inside the Red Bull garage: on the one hand Max Verstappen, unstoppable and dominant, on the other Sergio Perezforced to retire in the Sprint race and plagued by errors and problems even on this Sunday.

The Mexican started from the pit lane after changing the chassis of his RB19 but his comeback did not go beyond tenth place which gave him only a paltry point, thus preventing him from fully benefiting from Lewis Hamilton’s retirement in the race for second place in the Drivers’ standings.

Nightmare track limits

Checo’s race was conditioned by great difficulty the Mexican had in managing the track limits. In fact, Perez even received it two penalties, deserving a total of 10 seconds of sanction, five served in the race during a pit stop and another five arriving after the checkered flag. After the race the Red Bull representative did not hide behind the episodes, admitting to not having given the best account of himself on the trackbut he also pointed the finger at the commissioners and the federation, guilty of having presented a track that he said was unsuitable for F1.

“The track limits rules are undoubtedly absurd – thundered Perez – but they were there and they were the same for everyone. I should have done a better job. However, the FIA ​​should look at the track before sending us here, because changing the circuit at the last minute I don’t think is correct. I don’t think it’s right to find rules at the last minute, but I should have done better.”.