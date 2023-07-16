Madrid, desire for Formula 1

It was from 2016 that Madridthe Spanish capital, did not host an event relating to the world of Formula 1. On Saturday 15 July over 50,000 spectators – despite the heat wave that is also gripping the Iberian country – attended the Red Bull performance. A veritable motor festival, which culminated with the show by Sergio Perez aboard the 2011 RB7 with which Sebastian Vettel became world champion for the second time.

Donuts with a sprinkle of gold 🌅🍩 pic.twitter.com/EujxpG9uEc —Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) July 15, 2023

After burning some rubber with some donuts, the Mexican wanted to animate the crowd: “I hope this city has a grand prize in the future, it deserves it. Driving in Madrid is a dream”.

Perez, a nightmarish statistic

The difficult moment of Sergio Perez on the track he is known to enthusiasts and insiders, including the Mexican driver himself. Helmut Marko didn’t express words to honey for him, underlining that he would continue in the team – despite never finishing in the top 10 in the last five qualifying sessions – due to lack of alternatives. But Ricciardo’s promotion from owner in Alpha Tauri has thickened some clouds over the future of the driver from Guadalajara. In particular a statistic is merciless with Perez, that of greater points distance from his teammate after 10 races from 2010 to todaywhere it occupies the second position:

1. Alonso-Massa 2012: 131 points

2. Verstappen-Perez 2023: 99 points

3. Alonso-Stroll 2023: 93 points

4. Raikkonen-Grosjean 2013: 85 points

5. Vettel-Raikkonen 2015: 84 points.

Perez: “I’m not second by some miracle”

In the interview released on the sidelines of the performance in Madrid, Perez wanted to put the dots on the i, after the many criticisms received: “For me it’s a dream to be on these roads, even if I’m not at home, I feel like I am. Street circuits are special because they create a different atmosphere in each city and I’m quite good at this type of track. My goal is to finish with two good results before the summer break, I hope to get on the podium in Hungary. Max Verstappen is one of the greats of Formula 1, like Michael Schumacher or Ayrton Senna. But I’m not second in the world championship by miracle. I’ve won two races, had some bad ones, but I’m there. I didn’t expect this level of Aston Martin, they pleasantly surprised me, as well as McLaren. My goal is to finish second in the championship”he explained in statements collected by Brand.