Red Bull in Canada to match Mercedes

In 2019 Mercedes won the first eight races of the season, then in Austria it was Max Verstappen who interrupted the domination of the Brackley team. Red Bull in this 2023 for now is seven consecutive victories in as many races held. In Canada the Milton Keynes team has the opportunity to hook up with Mercedesat which point the next target would become McLaren who won 11 in a row in 1988. A year ago Max Verstappen won in Montreal by taking pole position in the wet on Saturday and then holding off Carlos Sainz on Sunday in the Ferrari which was truly brilliant on a ‘stop&go’ track like the one named after Gilles Villeneuve.

Barcelona was the perfect track to enhance the RB19 and Verstappen dominated the weekend far and wide. In Canada, Ferrari could once again play a leading role and this time Charles Leclerc will not have to start from the back of the grid as happened 12 months ago due to the knockout of the power unit in Baku which was added to the withdrawal from Montmelò. Red Bull, however, has remarkable aerodynamic efficiency and will be able to exploit the power of the DRS in the sprints that characterize the Canadian track.

The words of Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen framed the Montreal weekend like this: “It’s always nice to come back to Montreal, it’s a fantastic city as well as its fans. The track is very particular, because you have to attack the curbs, an ‘old school’ aspect. The set-up of the car needs to be a fair balance between straight-line speed and curb-climbing ability, we have to find a good compromise. Of course, last year’s victory is still fresh in my mind and I hope I can do the same this weekend.”

Perez seeks redemption

Sergio Perez he is back from two disappointing qualifying sessions in Monaco and in Spain which compromised the two weekends which did not see him on the podium. Verstappen is now 51 points in the standings and needs a turnaround: “I can’t wait to get back in the car this weekend, I have been in Milton Keynes since the Spanish GP working hard with my team Checo’s words we worked very well and had very constructive conversations. I know what I need to do to get back to the level I’m capable of and as a team we know how to get the car into a window where I can perform at my best. I have a fantastic car and it’s always exciting to get behind the wheel, but in Montreal I’ll have to be very consistent and have a solid weekend chasing the win.”