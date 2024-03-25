Red Bull, an Australian GP to forget

Strengthened by two poles and two doubles in as many races, Red Bull arrived in Melbourne determined to bring home another victoryextending the winning streak to nine consecutive successes.

The reality, however, was unexpected, with Max Verstappen stopped by a brake problem when he was overtaken by Carlos Sainz and an uncompetitive Sergio Perez, who finished fifth, almost a minute behind the winner.

Perez's analysis

Interviewed by Sky Sports UK, Sergio Perez provided his vision of the race: “Unfortunately we didn't have the pace necessary, at the beginning we struggled and we saw Ferrari and McLaren one step ahead of us. We have work to do for the next races and throughout the weekend we struggled to find the best grip. NoWe hadn't had the pace since Friday and we were never able to manage the tires in the best possible way.”

After the race, damage to Perez's chassis emerged, which explained the Spaniard's poor performance on pace.

To a specific question about possible victory for Ferrari even with Verstappen on the track, Perez has no doubts: “Absolutely yes, they would have won anyway.”