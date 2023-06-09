The readers of Arturo Pérez-Reverte (Cartagena, 71 years old) can already mark the date of September 5 in red. It is the day that ‘The final problem’ arrives in bookstores, the new novel with which the writer and academic returns to the genre of intrigue that he sealed with successes such as ‘La tabla de Flandes’ or ‘El club Dumas’, which has just been celebrate its 30th anniversary after selling 2.5 million copies worldwide.

«Well that. There goes a year and a half of work. A novel-problem, like the ones before,” Pérez-Reverte wrote this Friday on his Twitter account, with 2.4 million followers, to announce his new book, edited by Alfaguara.

‘The Final Problem’ pays homage to the most famous detective of all time, Sherlock Holmes, to his creator, Arthur Conan Doyle, and to the actor who masterfully embodied this character, Basil Rathbone. Pérez-Reverte has said on several occasions that he considers that Sherlock Holmes, “with Don Quixote and the three (four) musketeers are the greatest, most fascinating and original characters in universal literature.”

The novel is set in June 1960 on an idyllic Greek island off Corfu. A storm keeps nine people staying in the small local hotel isolated. Nothing presages what is about to happen: Edith Mander, a discreet English tourist, is found dead in the beach pavilion. What appears to be a suicide reveals clues imperceptible to anyone except Hopalong Basil, a fading actor who once played the most famous detective of all time on screen. No one like him, accustomed to applying the deductive skills of Sherlock Holmes to the cinema, can unravel what is really hidden in that classic closed-room enigma. On an island from which no one can leave and to which no one can reach, everyone will inevitably end up becoming suspects in a novel-problem, where police literature mixes amazingly with life.

This is the review sent by Alfaguara as a preview of a book “that is not about a challenge between the murderer and the detective, but about an intelligence duel between the author and the reader.”

‘The final problem’ puts an end to the prolific work of the columnist and former war correspondent, who in the last four years has delivered another four novels with the usual sales success. In October 2022 he published ‘Revolución’, a trip to Mexico at the turn of the century where a young engineer named Martín Garrett witnesses the advances of the Mexican revolution by Emiliano Zapata and Francisco Villa. In September 2021, ‘The Italian’ came to light, an epic novel of sea, war and love in which he narrates the vicissitudes of a group of Italian divers on their sabotage missions against British ships in Gibraltar. And previously he signed ‘Line of fire’ (2020), with the background of the Spanish Civil War, and ‘Sidi’ (2019), in which for the first time he addresses the figure of Rodrigo Díaz de Vivar, El Cid.