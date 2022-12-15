«I tell stories, I live from that. This is one more story”, says Arturo Pérez-Reverte about ‘Revolución’. The writer from Cartagena presented this Thursday morning, at the Las Claras Cultural Center of the Cajamurcia Foundation, his latest novel, published by Alfaguara. In the act of presentation to the media he was accompanied by Pascual Martínez, director of the Cajamurcia Foundation, and Alexis Grohmann, director of the Arturo Pérez-Reverte Chair of the University of Murcia and the Cajamurcia Foundation and professor of Contemporary Spanish Literature at the University from Edinburgh.

«I try that each novel is a new challenge that forces me to learn. The novelist who stops learning, reading, living, watching and dedicates himself to exploiting his own self ends up dying. The only way to stay lucid is to do something new that forces you out of your world. I need new challenges and this novel presented me with a lot of challenges”, indicates the writer of a novel that tells the story of a man, three women, a revolution and a treasure. The revolution was that of Mexico in the times of Emiliano Zapata and Francisco Villa. The treasure consisted of fifteen thousand gold coins of twenty pesos of the so-called Maximilianos, stolen from a bank in Ciudad Juárez on May 8, 1911. The man’s name was Martín Garrett Ortiz and he was a young Spanish mining engineer. It all started for him that same day, when from his hotel he heard a distant first shot. He went out into the street to see what was happening and from that moment on his life changed forever.

«Violence as learning»



On this occasion, «the most important thing for me was the language. He wanted Mexicans to speak the Mexican of those days. To do this, I went to the books, memoirs, biographies and newspapers of that time and built a vocabulary, expressions and linguistic registers, because a lawyer does not speak the same as a peasant”, indicates Pérez-Reverte, who also stands out, as another of the challenges, “to make credible a revolution that has been well known in Mexico and that Mexicans will accept it.” This, as Professor Alexis Grohmann recalled, is the only novel that does not take place at any time in Europe.

A story that the expert defines as “a kind of ‘War and Peace’ updated” where “a young man enters war for the first time and discovers the world, life, death, love, loyalty, honor …» to which Pérez-Reverte points out: «It is violence as learning. The young man arrives at the place as an inexperienced young man and due to the violence he ends up seeing the world in a different way. The man who ends the novel is not the young man who begins it. He is completely transformed. His gaze is mine, it is the way in which I discovered the world and violence. This is the only autobiographical aspect».

“I’ve seen seven revolutions and they give you a kind of bitter skepticism. But you have to do them. Although a revolution ends up winning the usual. Even in the failure of a revolution there is much more dignity than in not making it,” says the writer, who was a war reporter for twenty-one years and covered 18 armed conflicts.

The author, who is working on his next novel, which will be out in a year, has just returned from Mexico, where he assures that ‘Revolución’ has been very well received. «You get there to talk to them about the most sacred. I got into a serious garden and I was a little worried about the Mexican reaction but they have treated me very well. Test passed”.