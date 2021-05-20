Buenos Aires (dpa)

Enzo Perez, the player of the Argentine football team, River Plate, confirmed that his team showed its true metal, after the midfielder participated in the goalkeeping center in his team’s match on Wednesday against Independiente Santa Fe in the Copa Libertadores championship.

Perez, the injured midfielder, had to volunteer to participate as goalkeeper against Santa Fe, when River Plate played the tournament’s group stage match with just 11 men.

Many new infections with the Corona virus hit many players within the team, along with a series of muscle injuries that exhausted the team, and the four goalkeepers on the team’s list in Copa Libertadores had tested positive for Corona.

The team was not allowed to summon another goalkeeper from the team’s academy, instead relying on Enzo Perez, 35, as a goalkeeper without substitutes. Regardless, River Plate advanced with two early goals, by Federico Angelery and Julian Alvarez in the first five minutes of the match, before conceding the team’s goal 17 minutes before the end of the match through Celvin Osorio.

Perez made only four saves to give his team a 2-1 victory over Santa Fe, Colombia, who had 22 shots and 69% possession of the ball.

In statements to ESPN, Perez said: Unfortunately we had to deal with the issue of injuries and infections in the team, but we saved everyone’s love for the team and their strong personality.

“We have shown once again how cohesive we are as a group and our true metal as people,” he added. “I tried to focus and help the team, and there will be a lot of chatter about that match.”

“I was asking questions and training with the goalkeeper coach and he listened to advice,” Perez continued. “I lost a little, but I always used penalty kicks as my reference.”

River Plate’s victory resulted in its top in Group Four before its last match in the group stage against Brazilian Fluminense next Tuesday, and the Argentine team is still threatening to exit the tournament if they lose the next match and the third-placed Junior Colombian team wins, but he hopes to have it in That time a more numerous team and goalkeepers.