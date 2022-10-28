The beginning as a ‘protected’ in the FDA, the difficulties experienced in McLaren, the long adventure with the Force India-Racing Point and then the unexpected opportunity offered by Red Bull. The career of Sergio Perez in Formula 1 it looks a lot like a roller coaster ride. In an era in which the strongest drivers have the opportunity to compete for the top since they were kids, Checo had to wait 30 years to be able to win a Grand Prix and to finally find the much desired seat in a top team. Now, almost at the end of his second year as standard bearer of the Milton Keynes team, Perez is in full battle for second place in the drivers’ standings at the end of what has been – just for the number of victories – his best career season.

The real year of the turning point in Perez’s career, however, was 2020. A crazy year for the Mexican, who went from positivity at Covid, to the failure to renew his contract with Racing Point, to his first F1 victory in the crazy Sakhir race for then get to the signs with the Red Bull team. An emotional ups and downs concentrated in the space of a few months that perfectly summarizes Perez’s sporting parable. The Mexican # 11 himself tried to express the emotions experienced in that strange season in a letter published on the site The Players Tribunewhich traditionally gives voice to the various protagonists of the sports disciplines.

“I have learned a lot in all the teams I have raced for – wrote Perez, describing the evolution of his motorsport adventure from the very beginning – but in 2020, when I learned that I wasn’t going to get another contract with Racing Point, I thought it might be over. I felt it could be my last season in F1 and it almost did. There was very little. In fact, I was already thinking about my life without racing. Then Red Bull offered me a contract at the last race of the season and of course I was delighted to accept“. A proposal that changed Perez’s career and the history of the Austrian team itself, which this year, thanks also to Checo, won its fifth constructors’ title after nine years of waiting.