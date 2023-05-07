Miami qualifying

It was under the Florida sun that he signed the pole position in the second Miami GP in history Sergio Perez. The Red Bull Mexican, who had been subject to Max Verstappen’s speed all weekend, set the best time in the first run of Q3 and was then favored by Charles Leclerc going off the track, flying into the barriers with his SF-23. In fact, the Ferrari driver’s mistake caused a red flag one minute and 36 seconds from the end of the session: too little to restart the session. To rejoice is also Fernando Alonsosecond with Aston Martin, and Carlos Sainz, third. Fourth, surprisingly, an extraordinary Kevin Magnussen. Only ninth Max Verstappen, without time after having aborted his first attempt due to a mistake. Interviewing the top three finishers of the qualification was Danica Patrick.

Sergio Perez (1st, Red Bull)

“I think it was my worst weekend in qualifying. I couldn’t figure out how to make up those tenths that I missed every time from Max and the Ferraris. I reset everything, we made a small change before qualifying and everything came to life. We played around with the tools we had and put the spin together when it counted. I was missing everything, I couldn’t put things together. It was one of those weekends where you can’t trust yourself. This asphalt is also very sensitive to temperature. Duel against Max? I’m enjoying it, I face race by race. Thanks to the team for the work. It will be a good opportunity, we will start from pole. We have everything to lose, but we will try to enjoy this wonderful crowd.”

Fernando Alonso (2nd, Aston Martin)

“Positive qualification. The PL3s had been confusing for us. We had tried some setup solutions that hadn’t worked. Then the team pulled back and the car came to life in qualifying. Front row today and we’ll see tomorrow. Balancing? Perfect, enjoyed every ride. The car was really pleasant to drive especially in the low speed corners, which are quite tricky here. You get so close to the walls, especially from turn 11 to turn 16. You need confidence in the car to attack in qualifying and I had it today, I’m very satisfied. The trajectory in which there is grip is very narrow. Outside of that the track is slippery. We will have to keep an eye on the weather. According to the forecasts it could rain tomorrow: if so, it would be an extra danger. Big season? I’ve always been motivated and I’ve always worked hard, but I didn’t have a team that really believed in my performance and my qualities, even in finding the car set-up to make it progress. And then I didn’t have a fast car like the one I have now. This is the reason. I haven’t changed anything, Aston Martin has changed my life as a driver”.

Carlos Sainz (3rd, Ferrari)

“They were complicated qualifications for everyone. I think it’s difficult to find the right feeling with this asphalt. We fought all through qualifying, it was very easy to make mistakes. The wind was getting stronger and stronger and our car in particular becomes difficult to drive in these circumstances. Third place is not our goal, but today I don’t think we could have done better. degradation? We don’t know what the heat will be tomorrow, it’s an unknown factor. Usually the race is our weak point, but this weekend we will have to try and do a better job than the last few. This could take us to the podium, it would be a good result. DRS shortened a lead against Red Bulls? No, the Red Bulls are the Red Bulls, they are faster. But with all the others it will be a good battle. With Fernando, with the Mercedes… it will be an exciting race. Margin? Yes, I still had a lot. We would all have improved so much without the red flag. I was doing an excellent first sector. We are all close, third place is the position we were aiming for”.