Perez and Sainz: this is how the summer break begins

The summer break of the Formula 1 world championship opened with two important pieces of news in the drivers’ market: the first, after a long wait on what would be Carlos Sainz’s decision, was the one regarding the latter’s transfer to Williams, which will take place from next season and with the current Ferrari driver having signed a multi-year contract with the Grove-based company. The second, more surprising, was the Sergio Perez confirmed in Red Bull for the rest of this championshipdespite numerous rumours that foreshadowed the early conclusion of the relationship between the Mexican and the reigning champion team.

Johnny Herbert’s Thought

A choice that has surprised several enthusiasts and former pilots, starting with Johnny HerbertThe Englishman, winner of three GPs in his career, cannot understand how Red Bull can still rely on a driver who is not currently providing high-level performances, and who above all is not experiencing his best moment from a psychological point of view.

In a statement reported by crash.netHerbert first expressed himself like this on Perez’s ‘bad’ moment: “He was once again the worst performing driver of the weekend – explained the former Benetton – He lost positions starting from the front row, and this is not what teams expect from their drivers. It’s horrible to say, but right now he’s like damaged goods. He’s a mentally broken man.. Usually there is a performance clause in every contract and this would allow Red Bull to terminate Perez’s contract, given that his performances have not been good enough in the last two years.”

Ricciardo the ideal replacement?

Herbert would have therefore expected the replacement of the Mexican with another driver, with Richard who seemed to be the main candidate to join Red Bull after the Belgian GP. Even in this respect, however, the Englishman would have preferred another driver instead of the Australian: “Red Bull should replace Perez with Yuki Tsunoda, Ricciardo is not good enough – he added – Has Daniel earned a place in Red Bull? I don’t think so, at least not yet. He wasn’t strong enough against Tsunoda. Yuki is the one I would give a chance to. His racing has improved. It wouldn’t be the Daniel of the past to take on Max, the pressure on him is enormous. The dominance of Red Bull of the past is gone. It’s not like that anymore, it’s all on his shoulders. If you’re not going to win a race, like Max has done in the last two seasons, you need two drivers to get as many points as possible.”