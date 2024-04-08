A new Checo

For the third race in four events Sergio Perez managed to get on the podium in second position, behind only Max Verstappen. A positive and constant start to the season for the Mexican driver, who now seems to have accepted his role as 'second driver' within the Red Bull team – and compared to the disastrous second half of 2023 – he also seems to have understood how to make the most of from this position.

Horner enjoys the show

Team principal Christian Horner had made him understand several times that the best way to keep his place in Red Bull was to be the first car behind Verstappen on as many occasions as possible and Checo is 'executing' the task to perfection, also adding some special effects worthy of note. The two overtakings made against the two Mercedes of Hamilton and Russell at curve 130R stand out. 'Near-the-stomach' maneuvers which amused Horner himself quite a bit. “It didn't look like he had three children when he was doing those maneuvers,” joked the British manager.

Hurry to pass

Perez himself, in the press conference, commented with a smile on the particularly bold moves he attempted. However, the overtaking point had not been 'planned' previously: “Yes, it happened at the same time on both occasions. Having to stay behind a slower car for a long time, given the degradation of the tires they had, was quite penalizing. So I decided to immediately go for the overtaking. And both times it happened to the 130R,” he concluded.