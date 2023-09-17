First Red Bull defeat

The Singapore Grand Prix represented the Red Bull’s first defeat of the season after 14 consecutive victories in 2023, 15 if we also consider the last race of the 2022 season. The team from Milton Keynes not only did not bring home success at Marina Bay, but they even missed the podium. Max Verstappen managed to climb from 11th to fifth position, while Sergio Perez had to settle for eighth positionafter starting from the 13th starting position.

However, the Mexican’s final result was sub-judice for a few hours due to a maneuver definitely beyond the limit accomplished by the #11 of Red Bull against his predecessor in the Milton Keynes team: Alexander Albon.

Perez-Albon duel

The two found themselves against each other for a good part of the race and after an initial episode which saw them both being investigated under the Virtual Safety Car regime, they found themselves at duel at the bottom of the points zone. Perez, with fresher tires and at the wheel of a car that is certainly faster than the Williams, however probably exaggerated his aggression too much.

Attempting one overtaking maneuver on bend 13 in fact the winner of the Jeddah and Baku GPs this year has literally rammed Albon’s car, almost pushing her against the wall to make his way. From the on board camera mounted on Perez’s car it can be appreciated how Checo was not even remotely close to the Williams #23 and simply ‘moved’ the rival car to be able to pass.

5 second penalty

The episode was evaluated by the commissioners who have decided to sanction Perez with a five-second penalty. However, the Mexican finished the race with an 11-second margin over his closest rival, Liam Lawson. So this penalty wasn’t enough to make him fall back and lose eighth place. However, following the contact, Albon slipped to 11th place, finishing the race 1.3 seconds behind tenth-placed Kevin Magnussen.