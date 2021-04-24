Dred (Reuters)

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez said that the 12 clubs that signed the announcement of the launch of the new European Football Super League cannot withdraw from the tournament, because the tournament contract is binding and he promised to return the controversial league again at a later time.

Perez was one of the central figures in the launch of the project last Sunday, before the plan collapsed within days, following the withdrawal of all six participating English clubs and then the withdrawal of other teams after that, and Real Madrid, Juventus and Barcelona have not withdrawn from the plan yet.

The Spanish sports newspaper “S” quoted Perez as saying: “There is no need to explain the meaning of the binding contract, but these clubs do not have the right to withdraw, and some of these clubs, due to pressure, announced their withdrawal, but this project or another very similar project will go ahead, and I hope that this will happen.” very soon”.

The new project received a new blow when GBMorgan, which provided 3.5 billion euros ($ 4.2 billion) to finance the project, announced its regret to support the clubs that announced the launch of the league, and a representative of the bank said: “Certainly we made a mistake in judging the reaction to the plan.”

But Perez confirms that the bank continues to support the plan, and Perez also said: “It is not true that he withdrew. Rather, he retreated for a while to think like 12 clubs. If we have to make changes, we will, but the Super League is the best project we came up with.”

He added, “The partnership is still continuing, and so are the members in the Super League. What happened was to move away for a few weeks to think in light of the anger emanating from some people who want to preserve their interests.”

Perez stressed the need for a new tournament to help clubs compensate for their financial losses due to the effects of the “Covid-19” pandemic, saying that the founding clubs reached their total losses last year of 650 million euros, and it is expected that their losses this year will reach 2.5 billion euros.

Perez indicated that he is not convinced of the Champions League reform plan, through which the European Union aims to expand the tournament to include 36 teams, starting in 2024.

“The Super League is the best possible project to help football out of the crisis,” Perez said. “Football has been seriously damaged, and we have to adapt to this era that we are going through, and I think that reforming the Champions League is not the best solution, and we cannot wait until 2024.” .