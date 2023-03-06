Aston Martin, the provocation of Perez and Red Bull

It’s normal: when you leap forward in terms of performance by more than two seconds, you attract not only compliments but also curiosity. And sometimes jokes. Red Bull doesn’t like this improvement of Aston Martin very much, because it is also the result of the “migration” over the years of several engineers from the Milton Keynes factory to that of Silverstone. And it is not surprising that this car draws inspiration from the RB18, as already underlined in detail by our Carlo Platella. Not even Red Bull is surprising, which for now throws it on the irony of Sergio Perez.

Perez’s words

In the press conference following the Bahrain Grand Prix, which saw Red Bull win one-two ahead of Fernando Alonso’s Aston Martin, the Mexican let this joke slip: “It’s nice to see three Red Bulls on the podium“.

The technical director is a former Red Bull

After a very long push and pull, which also went through legal channels, Dan Fallows also landed at Silverstone in 2021, who now holds the position of technical director of Aston Martin. The 49-year-old British engineer comes from Red Bull, where he contributed, if only in the early stages, to the formidable RB18, the car that gave Max Verstappen the chance to win his second career championship title, with 15 races won out of 22 despite an uphill start, with two retirements in the first three races. The recent history of Aston Martin, often at the center of controversies for having copied solutions from its direct competitors (even when it was called Racing Point) has made many imagine that Fallows’ entry into the team would have led the team to replicate the technical solutions of Milton Keynes. A suspicion that Red Bull team principal Chris Horner also expressed with a joke: “It is a very familiar car“.