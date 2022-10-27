Formula 1 lands in Mexicothird to last round of the 2022 season, for the first time with both championships this year already decided: in addition to the victory of Max Verstappen obtained in Japan, the Red Bull is fresh from the success in the constructors won in the last test in Austin. In any case, in Mexico City there will still be the conditions to be able to write history, especially as regards the careers of both drivers of the Milton Keynes house.

For the Dutchman, as well as two-time world champion, victory in Central America would be synonymous with new absolute record of the greatest number of hits obtained from a pilot in one season. The current state, Super Max shares this record with Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel, but the success in Mexico, or in the remaining two races, would allow the number 1 to climb for the 14th time on the top step of the podium, thus becoming the leader of this special ranking: “As a team we have always enjoyed ourselves in Mexico – explained Verstappen on the eve of the weekend – of course it was incredible to win there last year and we hope to get the same performance this year. It is always nice to see all the Red Bull fans in the stands, they are very passionate and there is always a lot of support for Checo, which is good to see. We secured the Constructors ‘and Drivers’ Championships, but we are still here to winwe will continue to push and do everything possible to remain competitive for the rest of the season “.

No reference to the new record, on the contrary to what was declared by his teammate Sergio Perez, eager to win in front of his audience. If he manages to achieve this goal, even for the number 11 it would be a historic result, for himself and for his country. In fact, no Mexican driver has ever won his own race at home: “Coming home after winning the Constructors’ title on Sunday makes this week bigger and more exciting than ever – declared Checo – in our sport things happen so fast, that as soon as Sunday is over, we are already focused on trying to win this weekend. But it has already been a special week for me: Bringing the Red Bull Showrun to my hometown is a memory that will accompany me forever. But I don’t want to stop and create moments this week, iMy goal is to win the home Grand Prix and I know I have the car and the team to do it. I don’t want to benefit from any kind of gift. It has been an incredible season for the whole team and I will give one hundred percent to win for these fans in Mexico ”.