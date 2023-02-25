The fastest of the tests is the man you don’t expect, that Sergio Perez who lives in the shadow of Max Verstappen but occasionally places his paw also to give presence. It happened in Bahrain, where the Mexican took advantage of the Dutch champion’s absence to set the fastest time, stopping the clock at 1:30.305. With the same compound – but with a better track – he gave the Ferraris four tenths. It is probable that Verstappen could have achieved an even lower time today, but Perez’s speed proves how Red Bull is very strong now and immediately, certainly for the Grand Prix which will take place on Sunday 5 March.

The Mexican commented on his three-day Sakhir as follows: “Today and yesterday were pretty intense. The tests are very short, so it’s very important to get the most out of it, but overall everything worked very well, we got a good understanding of our car. The tests in Bahrain are very difficult because the track changes every time you enter the track, the asphalt is very rough and in general the conditions vary“, these are his words to the Red Bull channels. “I think we did our best today, analyzing the set-up and tire choice a lot. We didn’t have any major problems, did a lot of laps and generally had good reliability. The team at the factory did an amazing job, we have a car with good pace and we can certainly work on this again. We will only find out next week where we are in terms of pacebecause in testing we fail to see the full picture“.