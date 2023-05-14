According to Perez, Perez and Verstappen are just like Prost and Senna.

Many internal battles in Formula 1 are legendary. If a team makes the best car, the ‘teammates’ often have to decide among themselves who will be champion. Phil Hill became champion in 1961, after teammate Wolfgang Alexander Albert Eduard Maximilian Reichsgraf Berghe von Trips drove his Ferrari into the crowd at Monza. The American was not really pleased with his victory. Back then everyone was still happy when everyone reached the finish line in one piece. Regardless of whether it beat you or not.

Later you had the downright tragic story of Pironi and Villeneuve at Ferrari, which literally killed both of them in the end. In the 1980s, things also went wild between Piquet and Mansell at Williams. Nelson was not afraid to call Nigel’s wife ugly. But no battle is as illustrious as that between Prost and Senna at McLaren. This one had everything.

A totally dominant, but deeply divided team. A young Latin challenger against a slightly older, calculating European multi-winner. Three years of continuous battle on the track for the title (two of them as teammates). And eventually also that edge of tragedy, where it all seemed to turn out well. Just before disaster struck. Several documentaries have been made about it for a reason.

We haven’t really seen anything like it since. The closest came Hamilton versus Alonso at McLaren in 2007. But that only lasted one year. Hamilton against Rosberg was also equally fun. The German-Finnish Monegask seemed to have to settle for the Barrichello role in 2015, but put everything in 2016 and actually succeeded in his goal. He beat Hamilton in the same car. However, to become truly legendary, ROS should have defended its title.

Since then we have had five seasons where one driver in the dominant team won easily (Hamilton four times, Max once) and one season where the two best from different teams went head to head (2021). So it’s time for another tough internal duel.

Unfortunately, with the dominant team of the moment, Max is much too dominant. However? Or not? Not if it’s up to Antonio Perez! He calls the battle between Max and Checo as similar to that between Prost and Senna. Uhm…yes. Anyway, we leave the mischievous father of make his own point:

At McLaren you had Senna and Prost. The current situation is exactly the same, we relive that time. You have two tigers in the same cage. They think alike and fight for every inch. You see that when they want to take the fastest lap time from each other. In qualifying they both want to take pole position. Even in the free training sessions they do not want to be inferior to each other. Checo is now almost as fast as Max, maybe a few thousandths of a second between them. Antonio Perez, is a Mexican politician

Now there is a difference between Perez on the one hand and Verstappen, Senna and Prost on the other. Namely that the Mexican is not yet a world champion. Now Senna was not for 1988 at McLaren either. But then the Brazo was only 28 and actually just started his serious F1 career (because in those days you started with 25 if you had literally and figuratively survived the F3/F3000). Perez is now 33 and has had it for more than ten years. However, Antonio thinks he knows why this difference exists:

He talks and walks differently, looks different. It was great to finish tenth before, but if Checo had had the same chances as other young drivers, I’m sure he would have won a number of world titles by now. Antonio Perez has at least as much confidence in Sergio as Jos has in Max

Whose deed. We’d ask you if you agree, but we already know the answer. Hence the question: can Perez at least emerge as a second Rosberg? Let us know in the comments!

