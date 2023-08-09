Perez without peace

The summer break and the three podiums collected in the last four GPs, two of which in succession in Belgium and Hungary, have not stopped the market rumors concerning Sergio Perez and Red Bull. The Mexican ended up in the crosshairs of critics for his performances, judged poor compared to those of his teammate Max Verstappen. The two had shared the race successes in the first four rounds of the season, but since then Verstappen has achieved eight consecutive victories, while Perez – in terms of points collected – brought home just two points more than Lewis Hamilton, despite a car on paper decidedly more competitive than that of the British.

The management of Red Bull itself, starting with Christian Horner and Helmut Marko, had recognized the period of crisis experienced by Checo. In qualifying in particular, the #11 had shown that he was clearly in difficulty, missing access to Q3 for five consecutive races. Now, however, the emergency concerning his performance seems to have subsided. Perez is also still nimbly second in the championship standings and there doesn’t seem to be a reason for the Milton Keynes stable to get involved in the line-up in the foreseeable future.

Agreement to be reviewed

Last year, after the success in Monaco, Perez had signed a contract renewal until the end of the 2024 season. However, some rumors suggested that his clear gap in the standings accumulated from Verstappen in this first half of the season could lead the team to revise the agreement downwards, shaving off part of Perez’s future salary. An indiscretion flatly denied by Marko himself, who reiterated that the contract already stipulated with Checo will not be changed in any way.

Marko’s denial

“I don’t know where this rumor comes from – declared Marko to the German channel Sports1 – it’s a completely far-fetched thing. Contracts are strictly regulated. There will be no pay cuts“, added the 80-year-old Austrian. Regardless of the question of salary, Marko then showed confidence in the 33-year-old from Guadalajara. In fact, to say about him at the moment no one would be able to compete on par with Verstappen: “Perez was in a bit of a crisis – he acknowledged – but he recovered in the last two races. Verstappen is simply unbeatable right now. Perez can’t beat him, but no other rider can. We have no reason to think about interventions that concern Perez “he concluded.