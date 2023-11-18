Missed opportunity

The race for second place in the world championship continues to prove to be a challenge full of errors. Also in qualifying in Las Vegas both Lewis Hamilton and Sergio Perez they missed the opportunity to take advantage of each other’s problems. Both have indeed greeted the company in Q2, failing to qualify for the final round of the session. However, if Hamilton ‘simply’ lacked speed, Perez’s failure to reach the top 10 had less straightforward reasons.

In fact, Red Bull has decided to end the Mexican’s on-track activity early in Q2, thinking that they have enough margin to guarantee a passage of the cut. However, the calculations developed by Christian Horner’s team were evidently wrong. “It was an unfortunate qualifying. The gaps were very close and today we did not fully exploit the potential of our car – complained, understandably, Checo Perez – we had better pace and could have been a little faster“.

Imperfect strategies

Red Bull’s #11 then pointed the finger at the team’s strategies: “I think our plan wasn’t the right one – He admitted – we finished too early, four minutes from the end of Q2, while people continued to improve and the track was evolving. We will analyze it, but on the other hand there is nothing we can do now, so we have to focus on tomorrow. DRS on the Strip should help us, we’ll see what we can do. We just have to be patient and use our rhythm. I think tomorrow will be a very interesting race.”.

Christian HornerRed Bull team principal, did not go into detail on the matter: “The first qualifying here in Las Vegas was, as expected, a continuous evolution. The track was slippery and this affected performance. Unfortunately Checo was unable to get through Q2. He drove well, but came in too early and was a tenth off the mark. He will start a little further down the grid than we would like, but we expect him to recover well tomorrow”.