Verstappen in front, Perez chasing

At Red Bull, the return from vacation was what everyone imagined: Verstappen in frontto occupy the top positions since Friday, e Sergio Perez further back, just under half a second behind his ‘captain’ and constantly looking for the best balance for his Rb19. The Mexican did not appear very brilliant especially in the afternoon session, closing PL2 in seventh place, also beaten by Tsunoda’s AlphaTauri and Pierre Gasly’s Alpine.

Optimism ahead of qualifying and the race

However, we are only on Friday and therefore the sensations of the riders are more important than the lap times. From this point of view Perez, interviewed on the microphones of Sky Sports F1 at the end of the day, he appeared quite satisfied. In fact, Checo said he was happy with the amount of information collectedimagining being able to make good use of it starting tomorrow, in a qualifying made particularly important by the difficulty of overtaking on this track.

“Today was a positive Friday Perez commented. The grille looks very compact and we gathered a lot of information. We have looked at most of the compounds, especially with high fuel loads, so we have a lot of information for our team. The battle looks pretty close, so I’m looking forward to the rest of the weekend. I’d say there’s a lot of dust on the track, especially in the last sector, but overall I’d say it was a positive day“ concluded the #11 Red Bull.