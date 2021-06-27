Sergio Perez he had to settle for fourth place in the Styrian Grand Prix. The slow pit stop was decisive, which earned Valtteri overtaking Bottas: the Milton Keynes team tried to shuffle the cards with a second stop, in a sort of re-edition with what happened in the French Grand Prix between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton. It wasn’t enough, the Mexican went off the podium by a few tenths: probably with an extra lap he could have brought a convincing attack to the position of the Finn.

These are the words of Perez after the race: “Unfortunately today did not go well, and it was a shame to lose the double podium. We just needed an extra lap and we could have conquered it, that’s all that would have been needed. I think the soft tire was slightly worse than expected in this race and that hurt us towards the end of the first stint; we also had a slow stop which had an impact on the race as we gave the position to Bottas. The team tried something different with the two-stop strategy, but we were surprised by the traffic. That’s how it goes sometimes, we had to feel something. I’m really happy for the team today because Max won, he did a great job and I know we have a strong package. I can’t wait for next weekend where we will try to get on the podium again“.