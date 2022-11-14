Max Verstappen stated in no uncertain terms that the failure to sell the position to Sergio Perez is the consequence something specific happened between the two and many rumors speak of Monaco qualification like the situation triggering the tension in the RedBull house. But what happened really in the Principality? We are now time out in the qualifying session, Leclerc is on provisional pole ahead of Carlos Sainz, and Sergio Perez is in provisional third position right in front of teammate Max Verstappen. During the last lap, arrived at the curve of the PortierPerez loses the rear of the car and goes in spin crashing into the guard rail at the entrance to the tunnel. Behind him comes Carlos Sainz who can’t avoid him and hits him. The race direction is forced to give Red flag and to interrupt the session, thus freezing the ranking. The question that then arises is whether Perez provoked voluntarily the red flag, forcing your car into a spin, or not. To try to answer this question we have taken the data of that lap in Monaco of Perez (blue) and we compared it with the passage in that point of Leclerc (red) and Verstappen in the previous lap (white).



They are mainly noticeable two anomalies in the data of perez. The first concerns the speedwith an entrance to the Portier curve much slower with respect to references. Perez it goes on brake much earlier by Verstappen and Leclerc doing the entire first part of the curve between 9 and 10 km / h more slowly of rivals. The second anomaly is the obvious accelerator stroke in the middle of the corner, which coincides, even when watching the video of the accident, with the loss of the rear of the RB18 number 11 and the consequent spin. The data therefore seem to raise more than a legitimate doubt about the spontaneity of the accidentbut in these cases it is very difficult to give absolute judgments and we believe it is more correct to provide all indications in both ways to allow readers to judge the situation for themselves.

Because it can be done on purpose – The slowdown in corner entry is one of the most controversial aspects. What we see is compatible with a voluntary attitude of instinctive caution in view of a deliberately provoked spin. If we then think about how voluntary spins are made, for example when a driver needs to turn the car to get back on track after a run off the track, the scheme is exactly this: little speedmuch steering angle e a sudden gas shot. Perez therefore seems to slow down a lot on entry for prepare the next turn and, perhaps, for the instinct that prevents you from going to full speed knowing that you are going to cause an accident. The accelerator stroke it is equally suspicious. It is given completely in the middle of the curve, with a peak of as much as 93%. It’s a snap, applying exactly the technique to spin a car, and it is totally out of phase compared to the references of Leclerc and Verstappen. We also see from the data that Perez lifts the brake right at that moment and then immediately presses the pedal again. Leclerc, for example, touches the brake in the same place, which is the opposite of Perez’s near-full-gas. A final doubt also comes from the video images in which Perez can be seen does not try to counter-steer once lost the rear, but practically holds the steering wheel in the center until the moment of impact. If it is true that the spin seems irrecoverable, instinct of the driver, combined with the almost instant reaction times that occur in Formula 1, usually lead to immediate counter-steering, which is not noticeable in this case. This is what seems to be inclined towards the voluntariness

Why it may not be voluntary – However, the margin of uncertainty exists and must be considered. The main reasons why Perez’s could not be a deliberate gesture lies above all in the guide: we do not know, in fact, if, for example, Checo is not himself trying something different at the Portier curve, such as, for example, a slower entry in an attempt to get back on the gas much sooneralready from the chord point, in view of the long straight tunnel. Just as it is theoretically possible that he wanted to “move” the rear almost in a skid, finding himself with a slightly trajectory too internal. Obviously also the data may not be perfectly accurate, being in low frequency and having identified a unique point where Perez’s throttle is open, though the audio of the video of the accident would seem to confirm what was found numerically.

Finally, it must be said that at the opening of the lap Perez made a particularly evident counter-steering at the curve of the Saint Devote. Even this detail can be seen in two ways: on the one hand it can be said that if Perez had left immediately with the intention of causing a red flag he could already take advantage of that situation by letting go of the car instead of recovering it desperately, from another could have matured the decision precisely as a result of that situation that had inevitably made him waste time in his lap, instilling in him the concrete doubt of not being able to maintain the position with his teammate.

This is therefore what has been noted. From the data the suspects therefore seem to have a foundationalthough, as mentioned, the doubt cannot be certain without the confirmation of the pilot himself.