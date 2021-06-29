Sergio Perez was taken to Red Bull to give results. And in the first eight Grands Prix everything went according to plan. Beyond some jarring in qualifying, the Mexican in the race is making and often assumes a key role in Red Bull’s strategies, with Lewis Hamilton who repeatedly found himself unable to make an extra stop and replicate Montmeló’s strategy, because staying behind Perez would have involved fatigue and waste of time. Max Verstappen’s teammate then took away the satisfaction of winning in Baku: in short, why shouldn’t Red Bull renew it? The pilot, while admitting that it is still too early to discuss the renegotiation, hopes not to have to wait too long. Impossible to go to Christmas as in 2020, but Chris Horner and Helmut Marko had promised to discuss it in the summer. Translated: after the Austrian Grand Prix and before Silverstone the talks could begin.

Marko: “Will I renew Perez? We think about it in the summer “

“We are so busy with the races right now, three in a row, but there will be some down time where we can talk about it. Let’s hope it doesn’t take too long, because I don’t have good experiences when it takes so long (obviously referring to the non-renewal with Racing Point in 2020, ed). But I see it as a natural thing. Once you are comfortable on a team, working with them, it is something that should happen very easily. We just have to focus on the right things“Said the Mexican.