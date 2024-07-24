Checo is on the grill

“As for Perez, I will fly to England on the Monday after the Belgian GP and we will decide what to do.”. As Helmut Marko in the post-race of the Hungarian GP he had cut short the future of the Mexican driver, who is seriously at risk of losing his seat given that he will not be able to cancel the performance clause that obliges him to stay 100 points behind Verstappen so as not to give Red Bull the chance to drop him.

“In Hungary we witnessed a typical weekend at Perez – added Marko in his column on speedweek.com – he was unpredictable, very good on Friday, only behind Verstappen and owner of the best long runs, then unfortunately he made a venial mistake in Qualifying, which forced him to start from 16th position, and then in the race he was very solid, recovering up to the final seventh position. He continues to have ups and downs, no one knows when he will shine or when he will make a mistake, he simply cannot guarantee good performances consistently”.

Perez’s greatest ally is the fact that Red Bull has no ready alternative. Yuki Tsunoda is too accident-prone, Daniel Ricciardo has disappointed to the point of being at risk of being cut in favor of Liam Lawson, who Red Bull could risk burning out if they launched him alongside Verstappen in the factory team.