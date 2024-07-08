Nightmare with no way out

The swing of results at Red Bull does not stop: while Max Verstappen, even in a complicated race like the one at Silverstone, managed to bring home an excellent second place finish, Sergio Perez finished the race in a humiliating 17th position two laps behind the sister car. Of course, the disastrous result in this case does not depend entirely on the Mexican, penalized by an incorrect strategyjust like that of Ferrari with Leclerc, but this cannot erase the Checo’s mistakes. First of all, the exit from the track in qualifying, at the beginning of Q1, which inevitably had a very serious impact on his Sunday.

After the continuous jibes of Helmut Marko now Also Red Bull team principal Christian Horner appears to have lost his patience against Perez. Just after having renewed until the end of 2026, when his future seemed finally safe, Perez’s seat has started to creak like never before. In fact, right in the days of the British GP, the alleged clause that would allow Red Bull to oust Perez from the team if Verstappen is more than 100 points behind at the summer breakAt the moment there is a 137 point difference between the two.

Horner’s Warning and Lawson’s Filming Day

Speaking to journalists in England, Horner referred to the issue of points at the end of the match: “He knows that it is unsustainable not to score points – said the English manager – We have to get points and he knows it. He knows his role and his objective and therefore no one is more anxious than Checo to return to the top”.

Adding spice to this very complicated moment for Perez is also the upcoming participation – this week – of the young New Zealander Liam Lawson to a 200km filming day right at Silverstone. Horner however denies that this is a dress rehearsal to get to the driver change: “Liam’s test had already been planned for a couple of months. Regarding Checo, obviously, he is under pressure. It is normal in Formula 1. When you are getting results below expectations, the pressure increases. He is aware of it, he knows it and this weekend did not go well”.