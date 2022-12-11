The competitive parable of Daniel Ricciardo seems to have clearly entered his downward phase, after a disappointing year at McLaren that pushed him out of Formula 1 for the 2023 season. And so, after eleven championships, the expert Australian driver will live a year on the bench, having accepted the offer from Red Bull to take on the role of the third driver. Thus it will be a return with the head covered in ashes that of Ricciardo, who left Milton Keynes at the end of 2018 in search of a change in his career, eager not to live in the shadow of Max Verstappen. But the experiences in Renault and McLaren have not brought more than three podium finishes in four years, with the two-year period in Woking particularly difficult in internal comparison with Lando Norris, who in 2022 inflicted a heavy 122-37 on him.

But several observers have read the return of Daniel Ricciardo to Red Bull as a kind of goad or bugbear for Sergio Perez, especially after the internal problems we had at the end of the season with Max Verstappen. However, the top management of the Anglo-Austrian team have strongly ruled out a possible change between the two, given that the Mexican has a contract signed for two more championships and which will see its natural expiry at the end of 2024. And so too Perez, on the sidelines of the factory celebrations in Milton Keynes, expressed tranquility on the presence of Ricciardo: “I am very relaxed. We always live with a lot of pressure on us, e absolutely nothing changes for me. It’s a great result for the team to have a rider like Daniel, we’re talking about a good guy, one of the ones I get on better with in the paddock and so I repeat that nothing changes for me. We have known each other for a long time“, he explained to the microphones of Sky UK.