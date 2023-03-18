The fastest is Perez

The second pole position of 2023 was taken by Sergio Perez. The Red Bull Mexican repeated the pole start obtained last year again on the Jeddah track, proving to be the fastest of all in a Q3 surprise orphan of Max Verstappen. Second place for Charles Leclerc, who with the ten penalty positions collected for the change of the ECU will have to start tomorrow from the 12th position on the grid. He smiles instead Fernando Alonso, third today and second tomorrow on the grid. There will be a sensational chance for the Asturian to grab victory starting from the front row. Khalil Beshir interviewed the top three finishers of this qualification.

The statements of the protagonists

Sergio Perez (1st, Red Bull): “In Q3 it was difficult. I couldn’t make the second lap. The first one though was good, very clean. Qhen you do the lap here you really feel the car come to life. Max? It’s a shame, because he’s been really strong all weekend, but hopefully we can have both cars up front tomorrow. You never know with these machines, reliability issues can strike at any moment”.

Charles Leclerc (2nd, Ferrari – will start 12th): “Today was difficult. The Red Bulls are from another planet and we are suffering a bit. But we have to keep pushing and that’s what we’re doing. Tomorrow won’t be easy. I have a ten-place penalty and I’ll start a bit behind, but we’ll try to make up the race, trying to get back up as soon as possible. Race pace is very good for us, but it’s difficult to compare ourselves to the others. In the PL everyone follows a different program. We will see. It won’t be easy, everyone is very close in terms of race pace”.

Fernando Alonso (3rd, Aston Martin – will start 2nd): “Great weekend for us so far. Qualifying was our weak point in Bahrain but here the car did very well on one lap. Let’s see what we can do tomorrow from the front row, given that Charles has a penalty. Race pace? Let’s say yesterday’s long run was conditioned by traffic, but the car seemed strong to me. However, our strong point is always the race pace, when we manage to manage the tyres. So we should go better on Sunday than Saturday and starting from the front row is very positive”.