“We have discussed everything with Max and the team and will keep everything insidethis episode is already behind us and we will continue to work as the great team that we have been so far“. With these words, published on Monday evening on your Instagram profile, Sergio Perez he wanted to try to end the strong tensions that exploded during the Brazilian weekend between him and his teammate Max Verstappen, with whom relations seem to have deteriorated heavily by now. In the post published for his fans on the popular social network Perez then limited himself to a brief analysis of the Interlagos race, underlining how the entry of the Safety Car ruined his plans.

The Mexican also reiterated that he is already focused on Sunday’s GP in Abu Dhabi, which will conclude the season. After the case that exploded at the end of the appointment in Sao Paulo, with Verstappen who had refused to give Perez the sixth final place, the vitriolic statements of the two by radio and in the press had made it clear how the Red Bull box had turned into a real powder keg. The team principal is also via social media Christian Horner had tried to throw water on the fire, reiterating how there had been discussions “internal to the team”Regarding the controversial episode.

The number one of the Austrian team also assured that at the Yas Marina circuit the whole team will be focused on helping Perez reach second place in the championship. The fact that neither Perez nor Horner, however, wanted to make any reference to the conclusions reached after the internal clarification inevitably leaves doubts about what the real is. status of the reports inside the box. Verstappen, for his part, was the only one not to publish anything ‘his own sting’ on social media, despite having confirmed the meeting that took place in Brazil to journalists.