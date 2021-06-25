Madrid (dpa)

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez said Welshman Gareth Bale is “one of the greatest players in Europe”, but he did not give any guarantees about the Wales player’s future.

Bale was excluded from the accounts of Zinedine Zidane, the former coach of Real Madrid, and he spent last season on loan in the English Premier League with his former club, Tottenham.

On Saturday, Wales will meet Denmark in the round of sixteen of the European Championship “Euro 2020”. Zidane’s departure from Real for the second time paved the way for the return of coach Carlo Ancelotti, who was coaching the team in Bale’s first season with the team in the 2013/2014 season, which saw Real win the Champions League for the tenth time.

In an interview with Radio Onda Cero, Perez indicated that Bale scored an important goal in extra time, in his team’s victory over Atletico Madrid, in addition to his decisive contribution to the King’s Cup final in 2014 against Barcelona, ​​and the final of the Champions League in 2018 against Liverpool. .

Although he was not the first choice for Jose Mourinho, former coach of Tottenham last season, Bale scored 16 goals in 19 games he started and 34 appearances with the team in general. “He’s a great player, the way I see him he’s one of the best players in Europe,” Perez said of Bale, who has a contract in Madrid until June 2022.

He added: The last thing I remember of him was in Kiev against Liverpool, he hit a double backhand and scored a goal, and then he added the second.

And he added: And a header in Lisbon against Atletico Madrid, this race against Barcelona in Valencia in the King’s Cup.

He asserted: Do I want him to stay? I love all Real Madrid players, and Perez’s opinions came as shocking to his club’s fans, especially since Bale appeared in his last season not interested in the team, and on more than one occasion indicated his interest in golf more than his keenness on anything else.